vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

vTv Therapeutics Price Performance

VTVT opened at $0.76 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of -1.20. vTv Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.63 and a 12 month high of $1.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On vTv Therapeutics

vTv Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VTVT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. On average, research analysts anticipate that vTv Therapeutics will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 268.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 150,228 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in vTv Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in vTv Therapeutics by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 14,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

vTv Therapeutics Company Profile

vTv Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill significant unmet medical needs. Its products target the treatment of central nervous system disorders, diabetes and metabolic disorders, inflammation, and cancer.

