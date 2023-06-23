Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Wabash National Stock Performance

NYSE:WNC opened at $27.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.03. Wabash National has a twelve month low of $12.81 and a twelve month high of $30.10.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.59. Wabash National had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 39.80%. The firm had revenue of $621.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wabash National will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wabash National Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Wabash National

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. Wabash National’s payout ratio is currently 10.42%.

In other news, Director Larry J. Magee sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total value of $339,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 111,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,505.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wabash National

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WNC. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Wabash National by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wabash National by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 47,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wabash National by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 54,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Wabash National by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in shares of Wabash National by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; platform truck bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

