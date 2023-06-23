Walken Price Down 4.3% Over Last Week (WLKN)

Walken (WLKN) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. Over the last seven days, Walken has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Walken has a total market cap of $10.44 million and approximately $1.63 million worth of Walken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Walken token can now be bought for about $0.0249 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001212 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Walken Profile

Walken’s launch date was June 21st, 2022. Walken’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 419,664,313 tokens. Walken’s official message board is medium.com/@walken.io. The official website for Walken is walken.io. Walken’s official Twitter account is @walken_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Walken aims to connect healthy lifestyle, games & crypto. To give people a chance to make a living by playing a game and sticking to a healthy lifestyle at the same time.

Their game connects real-life sports activities with online gaming and crypto earning.

WLKN is a Token used for operating in the Walken NFT game. WLKN is short for Walken and can be either bought on a cryptocurrency exchange or earned by using Walken.”

Buying and Selling Walken

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Walken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Walken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Walken using one of the exchanges listed above.

