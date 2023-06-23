Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) Stock Price Up 4.9%

Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.02 and last traded at $2.99. 192,396 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 600,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on WBX. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Wallbox from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Wallbox in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Wallbox from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Wallbox from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Wallbox from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.44.

Get Wallbox alerts:

Wallbox Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wallbox

About Wallbox

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wallbox by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in Wallbox by 11.9% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 32,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Wallbox by 22.7% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 22,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,156 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Wallbox by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 134,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 9,343 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Wallbox during the second quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Wallbox N.V., a technology company, designs, manufactures, and distributes charging solutions for residential, business, and public use. The company operates in three segments: Europe-Middle East Asia, North America, and Asia-Pacific. It offers EV charging hardware products, such as Pulsar Plus, an AC smart charger for home or multi-family residence; Commander 2, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with a 7-inch touchscreen display that provides a personalized and secure user interface for multiple users; Copper SB, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with an integrated socket that makes it compatible with both type 1 and type 2 charging cables; Quasar1 & 2, a DC bi-directional charger for home-use that allows to charge and discharge electric vehicle, and enables to use car battery to power home or sell energy back to the grid; Supernova, a DC fast charger equipment designed for public use; and Hypernova that allows to optimize available power and adapt to the number of EVs connected for public charging along highways and transcontinental road networks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wallbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wallbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.