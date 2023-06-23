Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) Trading 4.9% Higher

Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Get Rating) shares were up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.02 and last traded at $2.99. Approximately 192,396 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 600,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on WBX shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Wallbox from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Wallbox from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Wallbox from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Wallbox from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Wallbox in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.44.

Wallbox Trading Up 3.2 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wallbox Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Wallbox by 22.7% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 22,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,156 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of Wallbox by 122.1% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 13,158 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Wallbox by 284.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 49,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 36,764 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wallbox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Wallbox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,000. 6.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wallbox N.V., a technology company, designs, manufactures, and distributes charging solutions for residential, business, and public use. The company operates in three segments: Europe-Middle East Asia, North America, and Asia-Pacific. It offers EV charging hardware products, such as Pulsar Plus, an AC smart charger for home or multi-family residence; Commander 2, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with a 7-inch touchscreen display that provides a personalized and secure user interface for multiple users; Copper SB, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with an integrated socket that makes it compatible with both type 1 and type 2 charging cables; Quasar1 & 2, a DC bi-directional charger for home-use that allows to charge and discharge electric vehicle, and enables to use car battery to power home or sell energy back to the grid; Supernova, a DC fast charger equipment designed for public use; and Hypernova that allows to optimize available power and adapt to the number of EVs connected for public charging along highways and transcontinental road networks.

