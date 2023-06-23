Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Secure Asset Management LLC

Secure Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,946 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 36.8% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Walmart by 31.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 123.9% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 5,847 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Walmart by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 857,839 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $127,749,000 after acquiring an additional 13,985 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 473,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.75, for a total transaction of $73,727,377.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 241,479,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,610,376,989.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 473,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.75, for a total transaction of $73,727,377.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 241,479,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,610,376,989.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,601,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total value of $230,255,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 249,123,886 shares in the company, valued at $35,828,997,284.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,723,942 shares of company stock worth $1,433,001,783. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walmart Stock Up 0.8 %

WMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.91.

NYSE:WMT opened at $155.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $419.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $119.89 and a one year high of $158.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.34.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Further Reading

