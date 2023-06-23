Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Shares Purchased by EdgeRock Capital LLC

EdgeRock Capital LLC lifted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 1st quarter valued at $270,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 316.5% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 708,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,692,000 after purchasing an additional 538,051 shares during the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the first quarter valued at $104,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 33.0% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 13.9% in the first quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 563,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,508,000 after purchasing an additional 68,719 shares during the last quarter. 56.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Down 2.3 %

WBD stock opened at $12.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.82 and a 12 month high of $17.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.63 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a positive return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 21.51%. As a group, analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WBD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday, May 8th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Barrington Research raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.83.

Insider Transactions at Warner Bros. Discovery

In related news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.22 per share, with a total value of $168,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 738,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,289,885.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

