Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Beacon Financial Group

Beacon Financial Group reduced its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $5,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 23,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. MRA Advisory Group bought a new position in Waste Management during the first quarter valued at about $342,000. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management by 5.2% during the first quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 2,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Waste Management by 4.7% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management Stock Up 0.2 %

Waste Management stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $167.32. The company had a trading volume of 361,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,687,351. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $165.05 and its 200-day moving average is $159.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.73. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $147.55 and a fifty-two week high of $175.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.23% and a net margin of 11.33%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 51.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on WM shares. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $177.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Waste Management from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Waste Management in a report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.64.

Waste Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.