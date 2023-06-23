Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Position Cut by Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,087 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSO. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Watsco by 29.6% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 16,952 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,748,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,583,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Watsco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,494,000,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Watsco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Watsco by 95.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 2,784 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

WSO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Watsco from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Watsco from $315.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Watsco from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Watsco from $280.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Watsco in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $354.14.

WSO stock traded down $2.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $359.70. 4,468 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,938. Watsco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $228.61 and a 52-week high of $370.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $339.78 and its 200-day moving average is $305.28. The company has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.58. Watsco had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th were given a dividend of $2.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Watsco’s payout ratio is presently 63.89%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

