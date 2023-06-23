Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.72.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on W shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Wayfair from $124.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Gordon Haskett reduced their price target on shares of Wayfair from $62.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Wayfair from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Wayfair from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

In other news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 4,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.46, for a total value of $175,349.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 93,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,327,282.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 4,945 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.46, for a total transaction of $175,349.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 93,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,327,282.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,923 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total transaction of $104,207.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 221,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,011,863.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,433 shares of company stock valued at $2,572,613 in the last quarter. Insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 24.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 5.0% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 5,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 16.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 81,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of W stock opened at $57.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 3.01. Wayfair has a 12-month low of $28.11 and a 12-month high of $76.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.05 and a 200-day moving average of $41.35.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.14) by $0.64. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Research analysts expect that Wayfair will post -9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through product sales in international sites.

