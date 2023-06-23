Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC Buys 37,000 Shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) by 68.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 90,989 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,000 shares during the quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Revance Therapeutics were worth $2,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 88,819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 12,994 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 1,345.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 918,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,793,000 after acquiring an additional 854,755 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 125,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 99,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 38,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 13,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:RVNC opened at $27.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 0.84. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.51 and a 12 month high of $37.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Revance Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RVNC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.01. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 224.65% and a negative return on equity of 1,091.00%. The company had revenue of $49.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.94) earnings per share. Revance Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 95.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.55.

Insider Transactions at Revance Therapeutics

In other news, Director Carey Oconnor Kolaja sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total transaction of $70,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,561 shares in the company, valued at $467,682.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Tobin Schilke sold 3,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $101,471.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,999,667.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carey Oconnor Kolaja sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total transaction of $70,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,682.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 160,745 shares of company stock worth $5,371,961. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

