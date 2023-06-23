Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $593,000 Investment in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 17,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DFUV. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 719,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,104,000 after buying an additional 68,353 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 888,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,754,000 after buying an additional 15,448 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,416,000. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 925,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,971,000 after buying an additional 23,095 shares during the period. Finally, Truepoint Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 2,590,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,714,000 after buying an additional 123,712 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of DFUV stock opened at $33.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.33 and a 200-day moving average of $33.80. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 1-year low of $29.41 and a 1-year high of $35.98.

About Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

