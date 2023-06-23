Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC Sells 9,733 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 169,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,733 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $5,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 122,570.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,191,342,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,373,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,371,084 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 112,884,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,636,023,000 after buying an additional 12,780,145 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 72,916,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,348,644,000 after buying an additional 899,549 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 71,324,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,297,375,000 after buying an additional 394,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,928,000 after buying an additional 4,291,284 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $35.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.61 and its 200 day moving average is $34.53. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $27.40 and a twelve month high of $36.73.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

