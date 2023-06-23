Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Acquires 6,650 Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,840 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,650 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $2,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GSY. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,435,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,892 shares during the period. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,143,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 1,055.3% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 811,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,057,000 after buying an additional 740,832 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,428,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,930,000.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $49.63. The company had a trading volume of 36,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,073. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a twelve month low of $49.23 and a twelve month high of $49.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.70 and a 200-day moving average of $49.63.

About Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

