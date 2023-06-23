Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Has $431,000 Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lessened its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,632 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 3,230 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Halliburton by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,383,523 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,462,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,290 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Halliburton by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,419,615 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $723,486,000 after purchasing an additional 198,925 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Halliburton by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,217,776 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $677,520,000 after purchasing an additional 6,815,373 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in Halliburton by 123.0% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 15,936,342 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $627,088,000 after purchasing an additional 8,791,319 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in Halliburton by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,400,246 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $488,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on HAL. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Halliburton from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

Halliburton Stock Performance

NYSE:HAL traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,381,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,470,283. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $23.30 and a twelve month high of $43.42. The stock has a market cap of $27.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Halliburton’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.63%.

Insider Activity at Halliburton

In related news, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $369,189.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,200.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Halliburton news, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $369,189.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,200.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 271,283 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $8,206,310.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 829,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,084,207.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Featured Articles

