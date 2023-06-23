Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Invests $3.39 Million in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 73,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,388,000. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. owned approximately 0.10% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $954,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $397,000. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 9,488.3% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,165,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143,402 shares during the period. LVZ Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 346.0% during the 4th quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 21,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 16,648 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 179.0% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 66,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 42,525 shares during the period.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.61. 107,717 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 656,828. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.79. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $43.25 and a twelve month high of $48.11.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.151 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

