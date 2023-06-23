Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Purchases 10,687 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,534 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,687 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF accounts for 1.1% of Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. owned about 0.27% of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF worth $8,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FHLC. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 366.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter.

FHLC stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.01. The company had a trading volume of 13,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,207. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 52 week low of $56.83 and a 52 week high of $66.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.72.

About Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

