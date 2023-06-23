Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Raises Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,032 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,259,535 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,967,977,000 after acquiring an additional 568,155 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,865,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,629,190,000 after buying an additional 138,753 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,027,189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,398,165,000 after buying an additional 2,247,291 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,306,214 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,660,950,000 after buying an additional 208,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,509,328,000 after buying an additional 2,385,640 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $410.00 to $435.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $414.00 to $442.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $417.27.

NYSE:MA traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $376.88. 599,393 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,822,981. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.74, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $276.87 and a 52 week high of $392.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $376.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $365.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $10,267,392.33. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,703,600.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total value of $1,927,411.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,851.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $10,267,392.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,703,600.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 547,243 shares of company stock worth $209,102,122. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

