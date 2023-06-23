Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Sells 152 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lessened its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $3,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equinix in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Equinix by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Equinix by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 51 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Equinix in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Equinix by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Stock Performance

EQIX stock traded up $4.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $751.20. The company had a trading volume of 57,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,658. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $732.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $709.63. The company has a market cap of $70.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $494.89 and a twelve month high of $792.03.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by ($4.23). The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 10.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $3.41 per share. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. Equinix’s payout ratio is 154.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on EQIX shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $885.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $702.00 to $714.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $687.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $800.00 to $870.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $753.00 to $768.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $799.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.44, for a total transaction of $753,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,462,478.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 2,761 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.65, for a total transaction of $2,022,846.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,269,084.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.44, for a total transaction of $753,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,462,478.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,221 shares of company stock worth $13,488,866. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Featured Stories

