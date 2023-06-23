Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Sells 170 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. trimmed its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 306,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for 13.7% of Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $105,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Cannell & Co. raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at $944,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.01, for a total value of $70,112,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,543,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,071,008,458.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.01, for a total value of $70,112,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,543,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,071,008,458.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total value of $2,576,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,864,681.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,172,761 shares of company stock worth $461,396,900 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LLY shares. 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $395.00 to $392.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $431.00.

NYSE LLY traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $457.73. The company had a trading volume of 299,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,073,277. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $296.32 and a 52 week high of $462.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $423.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $373.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.76, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.86%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.