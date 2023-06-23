Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Sells 195 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. reduced its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,683 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in BlackRock by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 42 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 168.1% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 47 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total value of $24,862,405.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,325 shares in the company, valued at $336,363,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total value of $24,862,405.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 484,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,363,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total transaction of $2,088,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,307 shares in the company, valued at $49,629,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Trading Down 0.1 %

BlackRock stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $678.88. 94,437 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 672,487. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $669.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $690.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.27. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $503.12 and a 52 week high of $785.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.22. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 62.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on BLK. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on BlackRock from $840.00 to $780.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $750.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on BlackRock from $583.00 to $542.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $800.00 to $779.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $755.92.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.