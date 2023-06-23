Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Sells 855 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lowered its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,620 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 855 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $5,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DGX. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 8.7% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 97.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,878 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 3.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 21.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 191,048 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,165,000 after purchasing an additional 34,364 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 22.1% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 68,068 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,316,000 after purchasing an additional 12,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DGX. Bank of America lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $166.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Friday, March 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.20.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Up 0.5 %

DGX stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $139.44. The stock had a trading volume of 63,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,024. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a one year low of $120.40 and a one year high of $158.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $136.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.24. The company has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 0.95.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.07. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 10th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.89%.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

