Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Sells 95 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. reduced its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,022 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 83,875.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,541,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,980,571,000 after purchasing an additional 7,532,031 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,351,778,000. Edmp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 25,517.5% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,540,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,288,000 after acquiring an additional 4,522,722 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 158.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,950,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $774,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,301,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,493,471,000 after buying an additional 1,523,665 shares during the period. 74.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMGN shares. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.94.

AMGN stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $229.08. The company had a trading volume of 256,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,404,232. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.12. The company has a market cap of $122.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.14. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.71 and a twelve month high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 248.47%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

