Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Sells 999 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. cut its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,942 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 999 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 805 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 872 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

FCX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Scotiabank raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.13.

In other news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.90 per share, for a total transaction of $139,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,800 shares in the company, valued at $621,220. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FCX traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.22. 2,555,662 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,678,684. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.80 and a 1-year high of $46.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $54.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.47 and a 200 day moving average of $39.68.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.76%.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

