Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Life Storage (LSI)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Life Storage (NYSE: LSI) recently:
- 6/22/2023 – Life Storage is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 6/15/2023 – Life Storage had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $120.00 to $122.00.
- 6/14/2023 – Life Storage is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 6/6/2023 – Life Storage is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 5/29/2023 – Life Storage is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 5/21/2023 – Life Storage is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 5/13/2023 – Life Storage is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 5/12/2023 – Life Storage had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $140.00 to $145.00.
- 5/5/2023 – Life Storage is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 4/27/2023 – Life Storage is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Life Storage Price Performance
Life Storage stock traded down $1.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $127.01. The company had a trading volume of 73,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,952. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.90. Life Storage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.02 and a 1-year high of $146.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.
Life Storage Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.37%.
Insider Transactions at Life Storage
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 2.8% during the first quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 3,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Life Storage by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Life Storage by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Life Storage by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Life Storage by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.
Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.
Featured Stories
- Get a free research report on Life Storage from StockNews.com
- CarMax Stock Flying On Earnings Beat, Return Of The Highs?
- Commercial Metals Company Shakes Off The Rust: Confirms Uptrend
- Smith & Wesson, A Timeless Value Play At Decade Lows
- Wayfair: From Steep Decline to Recent Surge
- Five stocks we like better than Life Storage
Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.