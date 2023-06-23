Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Life Storage (LSI)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Life Storage (NYSE: LSI) recently:

6/22/2023 – Life Storage is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/15/2023 – Life Storage had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $120.00 to $122.00.

6/14/2023 – Life Storage is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/6/2023 – Life Storage is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/29/2023 – Life Storage is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/21/2023 – Life Storage is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/13/2023 – Life Storage is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/12/2023 – Life Storage had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $140.00 to $145.00.

5/5/2023 – Life Storage is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/27/2023 – Life Storage is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Life Storage Price Performance

Life Storage stock traded down $1.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $127.01. The company had a trading volume of 73,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,952. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.90. Life Storage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.02 and a 1-year high of $146.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Life Storage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.37%.

Insider Transactions at Life Storage

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Stephen R. Rusmisel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.92, for a total value of $324,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,312,705.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Life Storage news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 5,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.03, for a total value of $659,867.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,780 shares in the company, valued at $10,977,693.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Stephen R. Rusmisel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.92, for a total value of $324,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,312,705.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 10,161 shares of company stock worth $1,320,037 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 2.8% during the first quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 3,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Life Storage by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Life Storage by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Life Storage by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Life Storage by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

