Welch Group LLC Buys 2,199 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Welch Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,784 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $3,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHW. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at about $498,336,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,180,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,229,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,586 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,960,923 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,364,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,366 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,753,330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $653,448,000 after purchasing an additional 735,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 321.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 864,509 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $205,345,000 after purchasing an additional 659,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of SHW stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $247.17. 70,064 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,484,233. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.74 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.07. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $195.24 and a twelve month high of $265.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $234.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.14.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 86.29% and a net margin of 9.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 29.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SHW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $253.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.26.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

