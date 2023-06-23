Welch Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Welch Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 58.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 45,871 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altrius Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Bank of America by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 92,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Bank of America by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management grew its stake in Bank of America by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 14,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp grew its stake in Bank of America by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 16,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Rivers Group grew its stake in Bank of America by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 8,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 67.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BAC traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.83. 5,928,796 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,413,242. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $221.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.16. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $26.32 and a 12-month high of $38.60.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $26.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.77.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

