Welch Group LLC Grows Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Welch Group LLC grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 389,519 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,595 shares during the period. Cincinnati Financial makes up about 2.5% of Welch Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Welch Group LLC owned 0.25% of Cincinnati Financial worth $43,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 61.7% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 16,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 6,289 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

Shares of CINF traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.41. 24,020 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 679,048. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.48. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $130.66. The stock has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 811.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.62.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 5.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 84.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,500.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cincinnati Financial

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total transaction of $2,054,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 190,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,577,620.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $98.39 per share, for a total transaction of $98,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,718,784.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total transaction of $2,054,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 190,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,577,620.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CINF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $113.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $125.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.17.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

