Welch Group LLC Has $260,000 Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Welch Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 74.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,021 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 29,936 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bray Capital Advisors raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 333.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 1,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

EPD stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.85. 581,630 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,438,226. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.63. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $22.90 and a one year high of $27.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.10.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The firm had revenue of $12.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EPD has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Articles

