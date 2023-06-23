Welch Group LLC Has $416,000 Stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Welch Group LLC increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 40.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,171 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 94 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 212.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 97 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MLM traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $439.97. 23,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,927. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $284.99 and a one year high of $440.51. The stock has a market cap of $27.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $396.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $365.83.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $1.17. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 16.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 17.04%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MLM. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $390.00 to $386.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $428.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $400.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $412.75.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

