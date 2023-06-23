Welch Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Welch Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,813 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of F. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,339 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Ford Motor by 275.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 111,481 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after buying an additional 81,783 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Ford Motor by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 325,778 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,509,000 after buying an additional 47,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Ford Motor by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 564,002 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,537,000 after buying an additional 16,498 shares during the last quarter. 53.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on F shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.80 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.78.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:F traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.15. 6,483,324 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,616,172. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.47. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $16.68. The stock has a market cap of $56.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.27. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The firm had revenue of $39.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 84.51%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.