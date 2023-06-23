Welch Group LLC Sells 12,940 Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Welch Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,327,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,940 shares during the period. ServisFirst Bancshares makes up approximately 4.2% of Welch Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $72,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 1,043.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 110.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. 66.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Broughton bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.95 per share, with a total value of $149,850.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 259,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,971,565.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, Director Hatton C.V. Smith bought 2,020 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.47 per share, for a total transaction of $99,929.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 419,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,760,431.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas A. Broughton bought 3,000 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.95 per share, for a total transaction of $149,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 259,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,971,565.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 7,795 shares of company stock valued at $373,544 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SFBS. Raymond James began coverage on ServisFirst Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on ServisFirst Bancshares from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. TheStreet downgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded ServisFirst Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.

Shares of SFBS stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.41. The stock had a trading volume of 20,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,205. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $39.66 and a one year high of $93.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.85.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 38.21%. The business had revenue of $114.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.91 million. On average, analysts forecast that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 24.30%.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

