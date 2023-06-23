Welch Group LLC Sells 62,979 Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Welch Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) by 38.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 101,469 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 62,979 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 217.2% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 124.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 6,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,036 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BBVA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Barclays initiated coverage on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Friday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. HSBC raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.38.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Price Performance

BBVA traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $7.24. The stock had a trading volume of 105,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,661,084. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $3.93 and a fifty-two week high of $7.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.13 and a 200-day moving average of $6.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $46.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.27.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.46 billion during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 26.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; leasing, factoring, brokerage, and asset management services; and manages pension and investment funds.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.