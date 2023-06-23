Wells Fargo & Company Boosts DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) Price Target to $48.00

DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on DICE. TD Cowen started coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an outperform rating for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They set a buy rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.60.

NASDAQ DICE opened at $46.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -21.38 and a beta of 0.69. DICE Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $14.41 and a 52 week high of $46.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.46.

DICE Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DICE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.05. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DICE Therapeutics will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DICE Therapeutics news, insider John R. Jacobsen sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total transaction of $572,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 147,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,503,083.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard H. Scheller sold 84,097 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.51, for a total value of $3,238,575.47. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,523.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John R. Jacobsen sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total value of $572,437.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 147,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,503,083.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 162,960 shares of company stock worth $5,893,009 in the last quarter. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 23.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 8,775 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in DICE Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 798,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,871,000 after acquiring an additional 4,332 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 695,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,938,000 after buying an additional 29,107 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DICE Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in DICE Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,422,000.

DICE Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, builds various oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. Its platform DELSCAPE is designed to discover selective oral small molecules to modulate protein-protein interactions as effectively as systemic biologics.

