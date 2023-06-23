Wendel (WNDLF) and Its Peers Financial Comparison

Wendel (OTCMKTS:WNDLF – Get Rating) is one of 1,178 publicly-traded companies in the “Asset Management” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Wendel to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.6% of Wendel shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.8% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.0% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Wendel and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wendel N/A N/A N/A Wendel Competitors 371.10% 7.09% 4.95%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Wendel N/A N/A 61.19 Wendel Competitors $493.35 million $17.22 million 16.71

This table compares Wendel and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Wendel’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Wendel. Wendel is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Wendel pays an annual dividend of $1.85 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Wendel pays out 109.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Asset Management” companies pay a dividend yield of 7.0% and pay out 625.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Wendel and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wendel 0 0 0 0 N/A Wendel Competitors 1146 4872 6253 91 2.43

Wendel currently has a consensus target price of $110.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6.06%. As a group, “Asset Management” companies have a potential upside of 91.52%. Given Wendel’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Wendel has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Wendel rivals beat Wendel on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Wendel

Wendel is a private equity firm specializing in equity financing in middle markets and later stages through leveraged buy-out and transactions and acquisitions. It invests in both listed and non-listed companies. The firm typically invests in technology services and software, business services, healthcare and industrial technology. The firm seeks to invest in Africa, Europe, European Developed Markets, Western Europe, particularly France, and North America (United States and Canada). It invests between 150 million ($175.46 million) and 500 million ($584.87 million) in companies. It targets majority/control/large minority investments in listed or unlisted companies. The firm seeks to take a seat on the board of directors or supervisory board and key committees of its portfolio companies. It makes balance sheet investments. Wendel was founded in 1704 and is headquartered in Paris, France with additional offices across Asia, North America, United Kingdom and Europe.

