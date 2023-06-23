Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 53.6% annually over the last three years.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Price Performance

Shares of WMC stock opened at $9.13 on Friday. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $15.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.62 and its 200-day moving average is $9.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 726.41, a quick ratio of 726.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Mortgage Capital

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 127.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 221,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 123,860 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 103.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 28,178 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 66,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 22,308 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the period. 14.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of a diversified portfolio of assets. It focuses on investing in financing, and managing real estate related securities, whole loans, and other financial assets. The company was founded on June 3, 2009 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

Featured Stories

