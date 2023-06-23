Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.25

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.25 and traded as high as $9.34. Western Asset Mortgage Capital shares last traded at $9.15, with a volume of 21,298 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a current ratio of 726.41, a quick ratio of 726.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.25. The stock has a market cap of $54.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.47%. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is -14.88%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WMC. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 127.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 221,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 123,860 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 103.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 28,178 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 66,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 22,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.54% of the company’s stock.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of a diversified portfolio of assets. It focuses on investing in financing, and managing real estate related securities, whole loans, and other financial assets. The company was founded on June 3, 2009 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

