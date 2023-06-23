Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI) CEO James W. Bernau Purchases 6,588 Shares

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) CEO James W. Bernau acquired 6,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.85 per share, for a total transaction of $38,539.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,118,881.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WVVI opened at $5.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.63 million, a P/E ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 0.72. Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. has a one year low of $5.76 and a one year high of $6.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Get Willamette Valley Vineyards alerts:

Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.31 million for the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a negative return on equity of 4.08% and a negative net margin of 3.59%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Willamette Valley Vineyards

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 102.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards in the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after buying an additional 8,461 shares in the last quarter. 12.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards in a research note on Saturday, June 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, Blanc de Blancs, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Oregon Blossom branded wine under the Oregon Cellars label.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Willamette Valley Vineyards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willamette Valley Vineyards and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.