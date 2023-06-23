Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.28

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.28 and traded as high as $18.25. Willdan Group shares last traded at $18.06, with a volume of 12,718 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WLDN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Willdan Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Willdan Group from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Willdan Group in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.28. The company has a market capitalization of $235.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.79 and a beta of 1.31.

Willdan Group last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.33. Willdan Group had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 4.58%. The company had revenue of $102.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.34 million. Research analysts predict that Willdan Group, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Willdan Group by 68.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,694 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,320 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 42.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,084 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 46,030 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

