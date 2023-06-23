Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Sold by Romano Brothers AND Company

Romano Brothers AND Company reduced its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,380 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $3,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WSM. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,872 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 0.7% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 17,616 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on WSM shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $127.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.69.

Williams-Sonoma Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of WSM opened at $120.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.07. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.66 and a 12-month high of $176.89.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 72.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.65%.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.