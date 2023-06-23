Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on WSM. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $114.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $151.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.69.

WSM stock traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $120.04. 606,045 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,050,944. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.07. Williams-Sonoma has a 1-year low of $106.66 and a 1-year high of $176.89. The company has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.61.

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.23. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 72.68% and a net margin of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma will post 13.49 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 235.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,384,403 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $168,426,000 after acquiring an additional 971,370 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth about $55,499,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth about $50,715,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 320.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 426,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,022,000 after purchasing an additional 324,941 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,408,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $204,292,000 after purchasing an additional 273,424 shares during the period. 98.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

