Windar Photonics PLC (LON:WPHO) Insider Buys £30,000 in Stock

Windar Photonics PLC (LON:WPHO – Get Rating) insider Paul Hodges acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 30 ($0.38) per share, with a total value of £30,000 ($38,387.72).

Windar Photonics Trading Down 4.4 %

LON WPHO opened at GBX 30.10 ($0.39) on Friday. Windar Photonics PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 12 ($0.15) and a 12 month high of GBX 33 ($0.42). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 24.71 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 19.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 394.67, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of £20.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1,505.00 and a beta of 1.44.

Windar Photonics PLC, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells light detection and ranging sensors, and associated products for use on electricity generating wind turbines in Europe, China, and rest of Asia. It offers WindEYE and WindVISION sensors, which measure wind speed by scanning a laser beam ahead of the wind turbines.

