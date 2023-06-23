Windar Photonics PLC (LON:WPHO) Insider Buys £30,000 in Stock

Windar Photonics PLC (LON:WPHO – Get Rating) insider Paul Hodges acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 30 ($0.38) per share, with a total value of £30,000 ($38,387.72).
Windar Photonics Trading Down 4.4 %
LON WPHO opened at GBX 30.10 ($0.39) on Friday. Windar Photonics PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 12 ($0.15) and a 12 month high of GBX 33 ($0.42). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 24.71 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 19.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 394.67, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of £20.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1,505.00 and a beta of 1.44.
Windar Photonics Company Profile
