Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Price Target Raised to $59.00 at DA Davidson

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at DA Davidson from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price objective points to a potential downside of 2.69% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on WGO. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.67.
Winnebago Industries Price Performance
Shares of WGO opened at $60.63 on Friday. Winnebago Industries has a twelve month low of $47.80 and a twelve month high of $70.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.
Insider Activity
In other news, SVP Christopher David West sold 7,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.61, for a total transaction of $408,158.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,931.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.92% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Winnebago Industries
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,241,415 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,423,000 after purchasing an additional 181,500 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management increased its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 23,856 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $245,000.
About Winnebago Industries
Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.
