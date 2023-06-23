Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Price Target Raised to $59.00 at DA Davidson

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at DA Davidson from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price objective points to a potential downside of 2.69% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on WGO. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.67.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

Winnebago Industries Price Performance

Shares of WGO opened at $60.63 on Friday. Winnebago Industries has a twelve month low of $47.80 and a twelve month high of $70.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Insider Activity

Winnebago Industries ( NYSE:WGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.35. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 28.67% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $900.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Christopher David West sold 7,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.61, for a total transaction of $408,158.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,931.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Winnebago Industries

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,241,415 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,423,000 after purchasing an additional 181,500 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management increased its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 23,856 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $245,000.

About Winnebago Industries

(Get Rating)

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.