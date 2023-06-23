Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.35 EPS

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $900.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.15 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 28.67%. Winnebago Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.13 earnings per share.

Winnebago Industries Stock Performance

Winnebago Industries stock opened at $60.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.63 and a 200-day moving average of $59.36. Winnebago Industries has a 1 year low of $47.80 and a 1 year high of $70.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.64.

Winnebago Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.45%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Winnebago Industries

In other news, SVP Christopher David West sold 7,210 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.61, for a total value of $408,158.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,383 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,436,931.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,709 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,134 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WGO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.83.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

