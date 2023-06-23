WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NYSEARCA:XSOE) Trading Down 0.2%

WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NYSEARCA:XSOE – Get Rating) shares were down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $28.02 and last traded at $28.21. Approximately 232,623 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 488,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.26.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.78.

Get WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,668,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,507,000 after purchasing an additional 632,241 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 922,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,715,000 after purchasing an additional 341,602 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 202.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 431,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,010,000 after purchasing an additional 288,760 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 154.2% during the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 294,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,846,000 after purchasing an additional 178,366 shares during the period. Finally, O Connor Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $1,733,000.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (XSOE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of emerging market companies, excluding state-owned enterprises. XSOE was launched on Dec 10, 2014 and is managed by WisdomTree.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.