WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DES) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $28.94

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DES – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 28.94 ($0.37) and traded as low as GBX 28.41 ($0.36). WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at GBX 28.60 ($0.37), with a volume of 173,303 shares.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund Stock Down 1.1 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 27.76 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 28.93. The company has a market cap of £17.71 million, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DES. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund during the fourth quarter worth $7,294,000. BIP Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund during the first quarter valued at $7,123,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,626,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,689,000 after acquiring an additional 209,677 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,752,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,832,000 after acquiring an additional 208,937 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,726,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,090,000 after acquiring an additional 191,383 shares during the period.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index measuring the performance of the small-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

