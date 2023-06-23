WJ Interests LLC Acquires 40,270 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

WJ Interests LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,270 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF makes up about 19.2% of WJ Interests LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. WJ Interests LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF worth $27,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VT. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.76. 373,635 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,877,983. The company has a market cap of $27.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.35. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.80 and a fifty-two week high of $98.49.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

