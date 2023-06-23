Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.96

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.96 and traded as low as $0.90. Workhorse Group shares last traded at $0.93, with a volume of 9,482,904 shares trading hands.

Separately, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Workhorse Group from $2.00 to $1.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.48. The firm has a market cap of $147.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 2.74.

Workhorse Group ( NASDAQ:WKHS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. Workhorse Group had a negative net margin of 1,793.78% and a negative return on equity of 94.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Workhorse Group Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 200,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 4,718 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 21,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,741 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,882 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 69,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 27,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 7,256 shares during the last quarter. 32.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of zero-emission commercial vehicles in the United States. The company offers electric and range-extended medium-duty delivery trucks under the Workhorse brand; and HorseFly Unmanned Aerial System, as well as designs and manufactures drone systems.

