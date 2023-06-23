WPP (NYSE:WPP) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of WPP (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of WPP from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $1,001.29.

Get WPP alerts:

WPP Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:WPP opened at $54.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. WPP has a 12-month low of $39.67 and a 12-month high of $64.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About WPP

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in WPP by 23.6% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in WPP by 4.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in WPP by 3.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 6,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in WPP by 34.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 977 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in WPP by 3.7% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.