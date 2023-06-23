WPP (NYSE:WPP) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of WPP (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of WPP from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $1,001.29.
WPP Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE:WPP opened at $54.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. WPP has a 12-month low of $39.67 and a 12-month high of $64.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.36.
About WPP
WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.
WPP
