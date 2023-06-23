Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) Price Up 10.1% Over Last 7 Days

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. One Wrapped Everscale token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0595 or 0.00000192 BTC on major exchanges. Wrapped Everscale has a total market cap of $70.00 million and approximately $138,484.84 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Wrapped Everscale has traded 10.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Wrapped Everscale alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001195 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About Wrapped Everscale

Wrapped Everscale was first traded on May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 2,085,620,732 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,792,785,658 tokens. The official website for Wrapped Everscale is everscale.network. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net. Wrapped Everscale’s official message board is blog.everscale.network.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Everscale

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 2,088,427,941 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Everscale is 0.05900781 USD and is up 3.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $126,726.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everscale.network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Everscale directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Everscale should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Everscale using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Everscale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Everscale and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.